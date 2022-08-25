Open invite to support a ‘Walk for Peggy’ Hayes

The Hayes family of Newtown, Holycross are joining forces with their relations, the Ryan’s and the extended family in a fundraiser for Milford Hospice in memory of the late Peggy Hayes, who passed away on July 27th last.



‘Walk for Peggy’ will take place on Sunday August 28th and the families are inviting as many people as possible to support them in a climb of the Devil’s Bit - a walk well known to Peggy who, together with her husband Michael, and their sons Oliver, Owen, Mickey, Thomas and Conor were regular visitors to the very popular location on the outskirts of Templemore.



The Hayes and Ryan families have said that they will “walk, climb or crawl” to the summit of the Devil’s Bit in memory of Peggy who was well known and very popular in the Holycross and Clonoulty Rossmore parishes in particular. Indeed, the Hayes’ and Ryan’s are very well known throughout mid and west Tipperary and Peggy’s families are hoping that they will receive much support for their fundraising efforts for the wonderful Milford Hospice.

Pictured above: The late Peggy Hayes, Newtown, Holycross



This Hospice group has been supporting families and those with terminal cancer for many years and their support is second to none. The Hayes and Ryan families received that support and know first hand how powerful it is. Because of this, they decided to hold the fundraiser in Peggy’s memory for Milford Hospice.



“The work they do is absolutely fantastic and we wanted to do something for the Hospice in order to give something back and to remember Peggy,” Michael Hayes told the Tipperary Star this week.



If you cannot attend the walk, you can donate by going onto the gofundme page or by making a direct donation. All donations and pledges of support will be greatly appreciated by Michael, his sons Oliver, Owen, Mickey, Thomas and Conor and their partners, Peggy’s grandchildren, brother Con, sisters Mary and Patricia, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.



The link for the page is: https://gofund.me/2e15b562

See social media also for live links.