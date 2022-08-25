Search

25 Aug 2022

Kenny's Rock emerged from depths of River Suir in Carrick for first time in living memory during dry spell

A fire was lit on the rock during its brief appearance to fulfil tradition practised by local fishermen

Kenny's Rock emerged from depths of River Suir in Carrick for first time in living memory during dry spell

Ralph O’Callaghan pictured watching the fire he lit on Kenny's Rock in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of August 15.

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

25 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

When a large flat stone emerged from the depths of the River Suir in Carrick for the first time in living memory during the long dry spell, a local fisherman fulfilled the tradition of lighting a fire on the slab.

Ralph O’Callaghan lit the fire on Kenny’s Rock at 4.05am on Monday, August 15 when the stone became visible for a few hours during low tide.

In lighting the fire on the rock, Ralph was following a tradition practised by local boatmen and fishermen but not witnessed in living memory as the water level in the river had never plunged so low.

Kenny’s Rock is located in the Suir between Carrick’s Old Bridge and Dillon Bridge just downstream from Shambles Lane. The rock is also known locally as the Fire Rock or Carrig Tine.

Ralph, who lives just 200m from the River Suir at Churchtown, Carrick, was accompanied by his wife Catrine on the pre-dawn boat trip to light the fire on the rock, a custom that is believed to have originated as a rain making ritual.

He had been watching out for the stone to emerge from the river for days beforehand and the low tide of August 15 provided the best conditions. There was a bigger than normal drain on the river due to the full moon’s influence on the tide.

“There wasn’t a sinner around. It was just one of those moments you would cherish. You think about when the fire was last lit and who lit it,” he said.

Ralph said some people in the town say 1921 was the last time Kenny’s Rock was exposed on the river and the fire was lit on it but he doesn't know if that is correct.

His grandfather, a Carrick boatman who worked on the river, never mentioned the tradition being carried out in his time. Ralph said it was extra special that Kenny’s Rock emerged from the Suir during Heritage Week

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media