Search

25 Aug 2022

Grave concern over Thurles cemetery

Complaint: A visitor has highlighted the issue after calling to graves

Grave concern over Thurles cemetery

Grave concern over Thurles cemetery

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

25 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

A recent visitor to Thurles has expressed concerns about the condition of St Patrick’s Cemetery in Loughtagalla.

Michael Cahill, who is originally from Thurles but now lives abroad, visited the cemetery several weeks ago.

He said that while much of the cemetery is well looked after, around 50-60 graves are not well maintained.

"I was shocked to see so many graves with weeds 2-3ft tall, and I was shocked the cemetery was not looked after," said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill said he also visited the cemetery in Moyne, which is said to be very well cared for by locals.

He said the community in Moyne was doing 'a fab job' but 'something is missing in Thurles.

"I don't live here, so it is easy for me to give advice, but should there be a more community effort to look after the cemetery?" said Mr Cahill.

After speaking to Mr Cahill, the Tipperary Star visited the cemetery in Loughtagalla.

Many of the graves were very well maintained, and a crew from Tipperary County Council were carrying out maintenance on the cemetery. However, some of the older graves did, as Mr Cahill described, have tall weeds.

Tipperary County Council says under the Burial Ground Bye-Laws, it is the deed holder's responsibility to maintain a grave.

Tipperary County Council may perform maintenance but only if the condition of the site poses a risk to the public. Individual graves are owned privately, so Tipperary County Council says they do not have the authority to compel anyone to maintain the graves.

Tipperary County Council also says they are making an effort to cut back on cutting grass to encourage biodiversity. Where naturally occurring pockets of weeds spring up, Tipperary County Council will let nature take its course.

Additionally, they aim to respect the space belonging to private owners with minimal interference.

However, should this pose a risk to public safety, they say they will intervene.

Spectacular event to mark 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala

Hotel Minella Concert Sunday August 28

The council say that sometimes committees are formed to take care of historical graves. However, no such committee is associated with St Patrick's Cemetery.

Additionally, certain graves can be a recorded monument, so works would need to be carried out or authorised by the National Monument Service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media