Tipperary to host Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament

Above: at the launch of this Saturday's Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament were, back, Paddy McCormack, Sam O'Farrell, Darragh McCarthy, Moneygall minors, Jason Forde, Jake Morris, Philip Kelly, representing county referees, Pat Murray, representing north Tipp referees, Paudie Malone, north Games Development Association, Sean O'Meara, Tipperary Under 15 manager.
Front, Ann McGrath, county Bord na nÓg PRO, Conor Ryan, Arrabawn Co-Op CEO, Tim Floyd, county GAA secretary, Joe Kennedy, county chairman, Tommy Landers, county Bord na nÓg chairman, John Sheehy, county Bord na nÓg treasurer, Martin Carroll, north Bord na nÓg chairman
Tipperary is hosting the Arrabawn Co-Op and John Doyle Cup Under 15 inter-county hurling tournament this Saturday, August 27.
The following are the fixtures -
Time Venue Competition Teams
12.30. Moneygall. Arrabawn Cup. Limerick 1 v Kilkenny 1
12.30. Moneygall. Arrabawn Cup. Dublin 1 V. Galway Maroon
14.45. Moneygall. Arrabawn Cup. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
16.00. Nenagh. Arrabawn Cup. Final
12.30. Borrisoleigh. Arrabawn Shield. Cork 1. V Wexford 1
12.30. Borrisoleigh. Arrabawn Shield. Tipperary 1 v. Cork 2
16.00. Borrisoleigh. Arrabawn Shield. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
16.00. Borrisoleigh. Arrabawn Shield. Final
12.30. Toomevara. Arrabawn Plate. Waterford 1. v Clare 1
12.30. Toomevara. Arrabawn Plate. Galway White v Laois
16.00. Toomevara. Arrabawn Plate. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
16.00 Toomevara. Arrabawn Plate. Final
11.00. Moneygall. John Doyle Cup. Tipperary 2 v Kildare
11.00. Moneygall. John Doyle Cup. Dublin 2 v Kilkenny 2
14.00. Moneygall. John Doyle Cup. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
14.00 Nenagh. John Doyle Cup. Final
11.00. Borrisoleigh. John Doyle Shield. Cork 3 v Cork 4
11.00. Borrisoleigh. John Doyle Shield. Galway Tribes v Kerry
14.00. Borrisoleigh. John Doyle Shield. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
14.00. Borrisoleigh. John Doyle Shield. Final
11.00. Toomevara. John Doyle Plate. Waterford 2 v Limerick 2
11.00. Toomevara. John Doyle Plate. Clare 2 v Wexford 2
14.00. Toomevara. John Doyle Plate. Third/Fourth Place Play Off
14.00. Toomevara. John Doyle Plate. Final
