Search

26 Aug 2022

Tipperary RNLI assists four people on cruiser in late night operation on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI assists four people on cruiser in late night operation on Lough Derg

Tipperary RNLI assists four people on cruiser in late night operation on Lough Derg

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

26 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Lough Derg RNLI assisted a family of four on a 40ft cruiser aground at the Goat Road last night following a request from Valentia Coast Guard.  

The lifeboat, Jean Spier, had been on exercise and had returned to station for crew changeover, but at 8.52pm launched with helm Steve Smyth, Tom Hayes, Chris Parker and Ciara Moylan on board. Winds were southwesterly Force 3, visibility was reduced with nightfall. 

At 9.03pm the lifeboat arrived on scene. All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An engineer from the cruiser company was also on scene.

The engineer and an RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel to check that there no damage to the hull.

Given the late hour and location, the helm decided to take the vessel off the shoal and out into safe water.  

At 9.43pm the lifeboat had the vessel off the Goat Road and under tow to safe water where the drives and propeller were checked and found to be in good working order.

Under its own power and with an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, the cruiser followed the lifeboat to Rossmore Harbour where it was safely tied alongside at 10.10pm.   

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 10.48pm  

Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users to "plan your passage so that you arrive at safe harbour before nightfall. Anticipate each navigation buoy on your route and keep a lookout visually and on your lake charts."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media