26 Aug 2022

Tipperary co-op's Galway plant job losses concerns following report of sale

Tipperary co-op's Galway plant job losses concerns following report of sale

Arrabawn Co-op in Nenagh: Fears for jobs at its Galway plant

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Arrabawn Co-op in Nenagh is being believed to have sold its Kilconnell plant in Galway, resulting in concerns for at least 140 jobs at the facility, according to national media reports.

Arrabawn, formerly Nenagh Co-op, has operated the plant in Kilconnell for over sixty years.

It is understood that a "substantial" offer was made to purchase the business but uncertainty remains around the future of the plant and its workforce, RTE Business is reporting this Friday.

Last night's vote was taken by the board of management at the company's headquarters in Nenagh.

News of the reported sale of Arrabawn's liquid milk plant has been described as a massive blow to the workforce, their families and local suppliers.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for the company said Arrabawn was exploring best options for its operations due to the "challenging" nature of the liquid milk market.

