ENVIORNMENT: Upcoming talk on composting to take place in this Tipperary location

Composting
A talk on the Pfeiffer method of composting for gardens or farms is to take place in Clonmel Library, September at 6.30pm.
The talk will be given by Christine Maxwell on the method that can increase humus, soil fertility and decrease CO2, methane and nitrogen escaping.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.