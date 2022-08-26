Temporary traffic management measures are in place in Donaskeigh due to road works

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice that temporary traffic management measures are in place on the L4208 at Donaskeigh today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) to facilitate road works.
The traffic management measures are in operation from 7am until 7pm both days.
Road closures are in place with diversions signposted for the duration of the works.
Road closures in place with Diversions signposted for the duration of the works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.