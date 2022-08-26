Mini-marathon group raised more than €10,000 for cancer charities in memory of Grangemockler woman

Caption picture above: Some of the 33 women from Grangemockler and environs who raised €10,490 for CARE Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel and Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford through taking part in the Dublin Women’s Mini-Marathon earlier this summer in memory of the late Carol Walsh from Grangemockler. Lisa O’Dornan, director of services of CARE, Clonmel and Clare Shanahan, director of services of Solas, Waterford are seated on either side of the ladies group's spokesperson Linda Lambe, Grangemockler at the cheques presentation ceremony at Lisadobber Bar & Grocery. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

A total of €10,490 was raised for local cancer charities by a group of 33 women from Grangemockler and its environs who all took part in the VHI Ladies Mini-Marathon in Dublin earlier this summer.

Friends and family of the late Carol Walsh from Grangemockler took part in the 10km charity run in her memory. Carol sadly passed away in August last year from cancer. She had been part of a group of friends and family who travelled to Dublin over the last number of years to take part in the marathon.

This year was particularly poignant as the ladies wore tee shirts adorned with a photo of Carol and walked in her memory.

They all met up again at Lisadobber Bar and Grocery Store near Carrick-on-Suir on July 22 for a social evening and to present the proceeds of their fundraising from the marathon to Clare Shanahan of Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford and Lisa O’Dornan of CARE Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel. Each charity received a cheque for €5,245.

Carol used the services of both these local cancer care support centres during her illness. She found them very supportive and her friends and family were unanimous in deciding to donate the funds they raised to both centres.

The mini-marathon group thanked everyone who kindly sponsored them for the marathon fundraiser. Lisa O’Dornan and Clare Shanahan thanked the group for their generous donations.

They spoke of how the continued generosity of the public helped sustain the provision of their much-needed free services to anyone affected by cancer.

The centres’ services are provided by professional counsellors and therapists and include emotional support, counselling, stress management, information, support groups, holistic therapies, art therapy, yoga and Tai Chi.

Contact Information

CARE Cancer Support Centre, 14 Wellington Street, Clonmel, (052) 6182667, caresupport@eircom.net

Solas Cancer Support Centre, Williamstown Way, Waterford. Tel: (051) 304604, email: info@solascentre.ie website: www.solascentre.ie