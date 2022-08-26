Search

26 Aug 2022

Mini-marathon group raised more than €10,000 for cancer charities in memory of Grangemockler woman

Thirty-three women raised more than €10,000 for cancer charities in memory of Carol Walsh from Grangemockler

Reporter:

Anne Marie Magorrian

26 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Caption picture above: Some of the 33 women from Grangemockler and environs who raised €10,490 for CARE Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel and Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford through taking part in the Dublin Women’s Mini-Marathon earlier this summer in memory of the late Carol Walsh from Grangemockler. Lisa O’Dornan, director of services of CARE, Clonmel and Clare Shanahan, director of services of Solas, Waterford are seated on either side of the ladies group's spokesperson Linda Lambe, Grangemockler at the cheques presentation ceremony at Lisadobber Bar & Grocery. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

A total of €10,490 was raised for local cancer charities by a group of 33 women from Grangemockler and its environs who all took part in the VHI Ladies Mini-Marathon in Dublin earlier this summer.

Friends and family of the late Carol Walsh from Grangemockler took part in the 10km charity run in her memory. Carol sadly passed away in August last year from cancer. She had been part of a group of friends and family who travelled to Dublin over the last number of years to take part in the marathon.

This year was particularly poignant as the ladies wore tee shirts adorned with a photo of Carol and walked in her memory.

They all met up again at Lisadobber Bar and Grocery Store near Carrick-on-Suir on July 22 for a social evening and to present the proceeds of their fundraising from the marathon to Clare Shanahan of Solas Cancer Support Centre, Waterford and Lisa O’Dornan of CARE Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel. Each charity received a cheque for €5,245.

Carol used the services of both these local cancer care support centres during her illness. She found them very supportive and her friends and family were unanimous in deciding to donate the funds they raised to both centres.

The mini-marathon group thanked everyone who kindly sponsored them for the marathon fundraiser. Lisa O’Dornan and Clare Shanahan thanked the group for their generous donations.

They spoke of how the continued generosity of the public helped sustain the provision of their much-needed free services to anyone affected by cancer.

The centres’ services are provided by professional counsellors and therapists and include emotional support, counselling, stress management, information, support groups, holistic therapies, art therapy, yoga and Tai Chi.

Contact Information 
CARE Cancer Support Centre, 14 Wellington Street, Clonmel, (052) 6182667, caresupport@eircom.net
Solas Cancer Support Centre, Williamstown Way, Waterford. Tel: (051) 304604, email: info@solascentre.ie  website: www.solascentre.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media