26 Aug 2022

Full programme of soccer matches in south Tipperary this weekend

Games will be played in TSDL youths league and junior leagues

Tipperary soccer

It will be a busy weekend in the Tipperary Southern and District League

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

The following are the fixtures for the Tipperary Southern and District (TSDL) soccer league this weekend and the following weekend - 

Saturday August 27

TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 1
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Peake Vila receive a bye

TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 2
Cashel Town v Donohill and District, 2:30pm M Duffy
Cahir Park v Galbally United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Mullinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Shanballa United receive a bye

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Cashel Town v Dualla FC, 6:15pm M Duffy


Sunday August 28

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
St Michael’s v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Duffy
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Jordan
Peake Villa v Cashel Town, 12pm M Corrigan

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Old Bridge v Clonmel Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 3pm E Ryan
Mullinahone v Glengoole United, 3pm G Burke
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town, 12pm G Ward

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Cullen Lattin v Clerihan, 12pm M Duffy
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 12pm E Ryan
Suirside v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Moyglass United v Donohill and District, 3pm M Jordan Powerstown v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Tipperary Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Cahir Park v Two Mile Borris, 12pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan

Friday September 2

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa

Saturday September 3

TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 1
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa
Cullen Lattin v Two Mile Borris
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Celtic

TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 2
Donohill and District v Shanbally United
Galbally United v Mullinahone
Moyglass United v Cashel Town

Sunday September 4

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Cahir Park v St Michael’s
Glengoole United v Old Bridge
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Clerihan v Rosegreen Rangers
Galbally United v Dualla
Suirside v Cashel Town
St Nicholas v Cullen Lattin

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Donohill and District v Powerstown
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town
Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United

