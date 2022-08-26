Full programme of soccer matches in south Tipperary this weekend

It will be a busy weekend in the Tipperary Southern and District League
The following are the fixtures for the Tipperary Southern and District (TSDL) soccer league this weekend and the following weekend -
Saturday August 27
TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 1
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Two Mile Borris v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Peake Vila receive a bye
TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 2
Cashel Town v Donohill and District, 2:30pm M Duffy
Cahir Park v Galbally United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Mullinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Shanballa United receive a bye
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Cashel Town v Dualla FC, 6:15pm M Duffy
Sunday August 28
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
St Michael’s v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Duffy
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Jordan
Peake Villa v Cashel Town, 12pm M Corrigan
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Old Bridge v Clonmel Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 3pm E Ryan
Mullinahone v Glengoole United, 3pm G Burke
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town, 12pm G Ward
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Cullen Lattin v Clerihan, 12pm M Duffy
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 12pm E Ryan
Suirside v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Moyglass United v Donohill and District, 3pm M Jordan Powerstown v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Tipperary Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Cahir Park v Two Mile Borris, 12pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan
Friday September 2
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
Two Mile Borris v Peake Villa
Saturday September 3
TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 1
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa
Cullen Lattin v Two Mile Borris
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 2
Donohill and District v Shanbally United
Galbally United v Mullinahone
Moyglass United v Cashel Town
Sunday September 4
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Cahir Park v St Michael’s
Glengoole United v Old Bridge
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Clerihan v Rosegreen Rangers
Galbally United v Dualla
Suirside v Cashel Town
St Nicholas v Cullen Lattin
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Donohill and District v Powerstown
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town
Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.