Damer House Gallery exhibition by Lynne Hoare is open until September 18

Damer House Gallery’s current exhibition is The Amuseoleum presents Discard and Select (The Whole Story), an exhibition by artist Lynne Hoare, which is running in The Black Mills, Roscrea.



The exhibition was opened by landscape architect Feargus McGarvey and will be open from 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4.30pm Wednesday to Sunday until September 18.



Pictured right are some of the dolls displayed at the opening of the exhibition.

Lynne’s concern for the environment and the ongoing and escalating climate crisis is the inspiration for this exhibition.



Using objects she finds, and lost or discarded items, she brings a new meaning to each object, providing the viewer with an provocative and engaging experience of every piece. Her love of nature and the natural environment is evident in her work.



At the same time, she raises questions about how we treat the fragile planet we live on, and the immediate environment around us.



Natural materials such as wood, seeds and cloth are used in conjunction with plastics, metal and other manmade materials to suggest other ways of thinking on what we use, what is useful, what we discard and why.



Her exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail provide a nostalgic, playful, and thought provoking experience.