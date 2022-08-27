Search

27 Aug 2022

Hotel Minella to welcome back a popular performer to Clonmel

Celine Byrne in concert on August 28

Jack Nallen, with Celine Byrne, who is returning to Hotel Minella to perform on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm

27 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Hotel Minella in Clonmel will welcome a very special and popular guest next Sunday evening.
Celine Byrne, a lyric soprano, will return to the venue where she has performed regularly to great acclaim from appreciative audiences.
Celine Byrne is a lyric soprano from Kildare, Ireland. She received her Masters in Music from the Royal Irish Academy of Music in 2007, where she studied with Dr Veronica Dunne, also receiving the RIAM award for outstanding achievement.
In addition she has an honours Music Degree from the Conservatory of Music and Drama, Dublin, where she was awarded the college Gold Medal for excellence. She has received coaching at the National Opera Studio of London and has studied with Christa Ludwig at the Vienna Staatsoper.
In 2007 Celine was awarded the First Prize and Gold Medal at the Maria Callas Grand Prix, Athens.
Other awards include the Margaret Burke-Sheridan Gold Medal in 2009, the William Young Prize at the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition, Dublin 2007 and the Brabants Dagblad Press Prize at the IVC International Singing Competition in s’Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.
Celine is now recognised nationally and internationally as one of opera’s greatest stars. A performer of “fine lyrical quality and a touching actor” (Opera Magazine), Celine made her operatic début 2010 singing the role of Mimi in La Bohéme.
By 2012 she was to be heard at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden in the lead role of Dvorak’s Rusalka which she took over at very short notice.
Soon afterwards she was invited back to sing 1 Blumenmädchen in Parsifal followed by Micaela in Carmen and, in the seasons that have followed, she has performed extensively throughout Europe as well as in the United States, China, Russia and Mexico.
A frequent concert performer, Celine is very familiar to both Irish and international audiences and has also performed with world-renowned tenors José Carreras, Roberto Alagna and Joseph Calleja.

Future engagements include concerts with Josè Carreras in Europe, China and Russia and a concert with Marcello Alverez in October in Thailand at the Bangkok Festival of Music and Dance. Celine has also performed in concert with Bryn Terfel and recently sung with him accompanied by the Borusan Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Sasha Goetzel. Recent concerts include Richard Strauss’ Vier Letzte Lieder in Austria, a recording of Verdi’s Requiem with the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by André Lenard and a concert with The Sun Valley Summer Symphony in America.
Recent roles include her American opera debut as Magda in Puccini’s La Rondine with Minnesota Opera, Donna Elvira with Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv conducted by Daniel Oren and directed by Kasper Holten, Floria Tosca (Tosca) Mikhailovsky Opera, St. Petersburg, Liu (Turandot) and Elizabeth (Don Carlo) in Leipzig and Deutsche Oper am Rhein, Düsseldorf and Madama Butterfly with Staatstheater Kassel and Irish National Opera.
Most recent performances include Die Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier in Santiago and Marietta/Marie in Korngold's Die Tote Stadt with RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in the NCH, Dublin and Mimi with Hamburg State Opera.
This season Celine is due to perform Mimi in La Bohéme with Irish National Opera, Micaela in Carmen with Opera Kansas and Liu in St Margarethen and at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

