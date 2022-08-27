Tipperary autism clubs fundraising committee release more tickets for Celtic Tenors

More tickets are being made available to meet demand for what will be Nenagh’s biggest live concert since Covid lockdowns, on Saturday week, September 3, when the Celtic Tenors will top the bill in St Mary’s Church.

The not-to-be-missed concert is being held to raise much-needed funds for Nenagh’s A-Team Youth Clubs for autistic children, with the event being organised by the team that brought the hugely successful Christmas Tractor Run to Nenagh.

With more tickets being made available this weekend, those buying tickets in Easons Nenagh this Friday or Saturday will be entered into a draw. Three lucky winners will each receive a luxury Scullery Food Hamper and a Celtic Tenors CD - but only those tickets sold on August 26 and August 27 will be eligible.

Tickets can also be booked by phoning 087-243 0546 and from Committee members.

Seats are being allocated and the €40 ticket includes a cheese and wine reception at 7pm.

The In Tune for Life Orchestra also features on the bill, alongside the inspirational High Hopes Choir.

Ailish Cleary of the A-Team Parents Group said the fundraiser will make a huge difference to their plans to develop the clubs which are providing a much-needed service for children and their families in and around Nenagh.

“Since we began in May we have almost 90 children and young people coming to our clubs. There is clearly a huge demand, and we are working with Youth Work Ireland to build this much needed service,” she said.

At present, the A-Team clubs are operating from the Rehab premises off Kenyon Street car park, but the A-Team is ambitious to have its own permanent premises.

Albert Purcell of the fundraising team said he was looking forward to a sell-out event and a really great night not only to support the A-Team Youth Clubs but to allow the community in Nenagh and around it to come together in a real celebration.

“We are promising a great night, so don’t miss it”, he said.