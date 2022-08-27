Search

27 Aug 2022

Centenary Co-op Templemore Golf Weekend

The winner with 47 points was John Stapleton

Centenary Co-op Templemore Golf Weekend

Templemore Golf Club Lady President Mary Butler presenting her prize to winner Deirdre Dunne. Photo by Seamus Bourke

27 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Templemore
Centenary Co-op Templemore Golf Weekend


August 21 - The weather was fantastic and the excellent course conditions resulted in a great weekend for scoring for the Centenary Co-op, Templemore, sponsored Golfer of the year Round 4. The winner with 47 points was John Stapleton. Second, with 46 points was Paddy Fogarty. Third, with 45 points was Eamon McGrath. Great shooting Gentlemen.


Social Mix
August 17. First team. Mary Hogan, Mary Ryan, Michael Keely. Second Team, Biddy Gleeson, Liam Daly, Frank Russell.


Ladies 18hole Stableford
August 16. 1st. Shauna Geary 37pts. 2nd. Mary Butler, 35pts. 3rd. Breda O’Connell.


Juvenile School of Excellence
The Juvenile School will conclude on Tuesday 23rd. Aug. Prize and certs will be awarded on the day. Congratulations to all and remember GOLF IS FOR EVERYONE


50/50 Draw
The 50/50 draw will be held over till next week.
The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the club. templemoregolfclub.ie/
membership/


Seniors Results
August 18 On an overcast and humid day in Templemore the Seniors brought some brightness to Thursday morning with some fantastic shooting by the 6 teams out. 1st. with 58 points on count back was Jim Gleeson, Frankie Shortt, Willie Haverty and James Murray. 2nd. also with 58 points was Ambrose Purcell, Mick Murphy, Phil Ryan (Snr) and Michael Healy. 3rd. on count back with 54 points John Kirwan, Oliver Murray, Gerry Hayes and Seamus Ryan.


Golf is for Everyone Membership Fee
Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.
Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. htemplemoregolfclub.ie/
membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.


Dates for your Diary
Mixed Social. Every Wednesday.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
Presidents Prize, 3rd and 4th September.
Golf Classic. Friday, September 16, Saturday the 17th, Sunday the 18th.

News

