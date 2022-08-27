Crowds will return for Holycross Novena in September after a three year absence

The parish of Holycross Ballycahill is delighted to announce that the Holycross Solemn Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help will run in Holycross Abbey from 8th to 16th September.



Over the last two years the annual Novena was held online only due to the presence of Covid 19. However, this year sees the return of pilgrims to the sacred Abbey once more and preparations are well underway for the celebration of the festival of faith which has seen thousands descend upon Holycross village over the years from early morning until late in the evening.



So, for the first time in three years visitors will be welcome back to the Abbey for the Novena. There are a number of changes to arrangements so please take note of the following session times.



Weekday sessions at 7am, 10.30am, 4.30pm & 7.30pm (please note no 9.30pm session this year & there is a 12.30pm session on Sunday but no 4.30pm).



Anointing of the Sick will take place on Saturday 10th at 2pm, Blessing of Infants on Sunday 11th at 2.30pm and the Penitential Service on Thursday 15th at 7.30pm.



Parishioners will be on hand to help out with the many elements associated with running the annual Novena and Fr Celsus Tierney PP, will have much assistance throughout the nine days from visiting priests to ensure that Novena 2022 will be another great success.



For information, please contact 0504-43124 or email hbparishoffice@gmail.com