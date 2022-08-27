Search

27 Aug 2022

Tipperary handballers make an impressive comeback

Success has been celebrated across the grades

Tipperary players have enjoyed much success on the handball circuit of late

Reporter:

news reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Handball has made a great comeback after a hectic Munster campaign.

In the softball singles our players have been very impressive and have had great success in All-Ireland semi Finals against Leinster opposition.


Above: Jerome Cahill and Chris Doyle

In GMAS Martin Mc Inerney Travelled to Crinkle to take on Offaly’s Sean Ryan . Martin recorded a great win in 2 straight games 21/16, 21/11.


Billy Mullins travelled to Kells & beat Jimmy Reilly Meath 21/9, 21/9.
Pakie Mullins was in Clonmel and Beat Dublin’s Eugene Kennedy 21/8, 21/4.


In EMBS Willie Bourke saw off the Challenge of Dublin’s Martin Mc Kenna in Ballina winning 21/6, 21/1.


In MBS Paddy Delaney Beat J.R. Finn from Wexford. In Intermediate singles Gerome Cahill was beaten by an in form Chris Doyle from Wicklow 21/15, 21/11.


In O35AS Ger Coonan was beaten by Tommy Hynes in St Mary’s Wexford.


In U21S Rory Grace is through to the all Ireland Final.

Above: Willie Bourke and Martin McKenna


Tipp are through to All Ireland Semi Finals in Intermediate Doubles James Prentice & Jerome Cahill Ballina/Lahorna.


U21D Rory Grace & Eoin Healy Lahorna & Newport
MAD John Ferncombe/David Moloney) Cashel
MBD Paddy Delaney & Kevin Buckley Cashel
SMAD Paul Mullins/Eddie Farrell) Clonmel
GMBD Christy Carey & Willie Burke Ballina
EMAD Kevin Mullins/Adrian Johnson)Clonmel
RMAD Billy & Pakie Mullins Clonmel
Our Juvenile will contest Munster Finals in both Girls & Boys.
Our Girls are out in Broadford in Limerick on Saturday 27th August.
U12D Ava Carey & Molly Joyce V Cork

Above: Martin McInerney and Sean Ryan


U12S Molly Ann Darcy V Winner of Clare & Cork
U14D Sarah Williams & Clodagh Shinners V Kerry
In Boys on Sunday 4th September
U12S Robert Dunne V Cork
U12D Adam Hayde & Fionn Moloney V Cork
U13S Josh Moroney V Winner of Cork & Waterford
U13D James Gould & Oisin Carroll V Winner of Cork & Waterford
U14S Dean Carey V Waterford
U17S Evan Carey V Waterford.

