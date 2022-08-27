Tipperary handballers make an impressive comeback

Tipperary Handball has made a great comeback after a hectic Munster campaign.

In the softball singles our players have been very impressive and have had great success in All-Ireland semi Finals against Leinster opposition.



Above: Jerome Cahill and Chris Doyle

In GMAS Martin Mc Inerney Travelled to Crinkle to take on Offaly’s Sean Ryan . Martin recorded a great win in 2 straight games 21/16, 21/11.



Billy Mullins travelled to Kells & beat Jimmy Reilly Meath 21/9, 21/9.

Pakie Mullins was in Clonmel and Beat Dublin’s Eugene Kennedy 21/8, 21/4.



In EMBS Willie Bourke saw off the Challenge of Dublin’s Martin Mc Kenna in Ballina winning 21/6, 21/1.



In MBS Paddy Delaney Beat J.R. Finn from Wexford. In Intermediate singles Gerome Cahill was beaten by an in form Chris Doyle from Wicklow 21/15, 21/11.



In O35AS Ger Coonan was beaten by Tommy Hynes in St Mary’s Wexford.



In U21S Rory Grace is through to the all Ireland Final.

Above: Willie Bourke and Martin McKenna



Tipp are through to All Ireland Semi Finals in Intermediate Doubles James Prentice & Jerome Cahill Ballina/Lahorna.



U21D Rory Grace & Eoin Healy Lahorna & Newport

MAD John Ferncombe/David Moloney) Cashel

MBD Paddy Delaney & Kevin Buckley Cashel

SMAD Paul Mullins/Eddie Farrell) Clonmel

GMBD Christy Carey & Willie Burke Ballina

EMAD Kevin Mullins/Adrian Johnson)Clonmel

RMAD Billy & Pakie Mullins Clonmel

Our Juvenile will contest Munster Finals in both Girls & Boys.

Our Girls are out in Broadford in Limerick on Saturday 27th August.

U12D Ava Carey & Molly Joyce V Cork

Above: Martin McInerney and Sean Ryan



U12S Molly Ann Darcy V Winner of Clare & Cork

U14D Sarah Williams & Clodagh Shinners V Kerry

In Boys on Sunday 4th September

U12S Robert Dunne V Cork

U12D Adam Hayde & Fionn Moloney V Cork

U13S Josh Moroney V Winner of Cork & Waterford

U13D James Gould & Oisin Carroll V Winner of Cork & Waterford

U14S Dean Carey V Waterford

U17S Evan Carey V Waterford.