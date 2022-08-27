Tipperary handballers make an impressive comeback

Tipperary players have enjoyed much success on the handball circuit of late
Tipperary Handball has made a great comeback after a hectic Munster campaign.
In the softball singles our players have been very impressive and have had great success in All-Ireland semi Finals against Leinster opposition.
Above: Jerome Cahill and Chris Doyle
In GMAS Martin Mc Inerney Travelled to Crinkle to take on Offaly’s Sean Ryan . Martin recorded a great win in 2 straight games 21/16, 21/11.
Billy Mullins travelled to Kells & beat Jimmy Reilly Meath 21/9, 21/9.
Pakie Mullins was in Clonmel and Beat Dublin’s Eugene Kennedy 21/8, 21/4.
In EMBS Willie Bourke saw off the Challenge of Dublin’s Martin Mc Kenna in Ballina winning 21/6, 21/1.
In MBS Paddy Delaney Beat J.R. Finn from Wexford. In Intermediate singles Gerome Cahill was beaten by an in form Chris Doyle from Wicklow 21/15, 21/11.
In O35AS Ger Coonan was beaten by Tommy Hynes in St Mary’s Wexford.
In U21S Rory Grace is through to the all Ireland Final.
Above: Willie Bourke and Martin McKenna
Tipp are through to All Ireland Semi Finals in Intermediate Doubles James Prentice & Jerome Cahill Ballina/Lahorna.
U21D Rory Grace & Eoin Healy Lahorna & Newport
MAD John Ferncombe/David Moloney) Cashel
MBD Paddy Delaney & Kevin Buckley Cashel
SMAD Paul Mullins/Eddie Farrell) Clonmel
GMBD Christy Carey & Willie Burke Ballina
EMAD Kevin Mullins/Adrian Johnson)Clonmel
RMAD Billy & Pakie Mullins Clonmel
Our Juvenile will contest Munster Finals in both Girls & Boys.
Our Girls are out in Broadford in Limerick on Saturday 27th August.
U12D Ava Carey & Molly Joyce V Cork
Above: Martin McInerney and Sean Ryan
U12S Molly Ann Darcy V Winner of Clare & Cork
U14D Sarah Williams & Clodagh Shinners V Kerry
In Boys on Sunday 4th September
U12S Robert Dunne V Cork
U12D Adam Hayde & Fionn Moloney V Cork
U13S Josh Moroney V Winner of Cork & Waterford
U13D James Gould & Oisin Carroll V Winner of Cork & Waterford
U14S Dean Carey V Waterford
U17S Evan Carey V Waterford.
