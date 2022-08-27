Know Your Rights: All you need to know about package holidays

Package holiday cancellations



What exactly is a package holiday?

A package holiday is a holiday sold at a total or inclusive price. Package holidays must last for more than 24 hours (or include an overnight stay) and must include at least two of the following:

Transport - like flights, a cruise, train or coach journeys

Accommodation

Other tourist services – for example tours, excursions, guides or tickets for concerts or theme parks

Car rental



What happens if I need to cancel my package holiday?

If you need to cancel your booking before traveling, you may have to pay a fee. You may be able to cancel for free if there are unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances taking place at or near your holiday destination that would affect your holiday. You can transfer your holiday to another person once you give the travel organiser reasonable written notice (at least seven days) before the start of the package holiday – you may be liable for any costs the operator incurs to do this.

If you cannot travel because you have tested positive for COVID-19, you are not guaranteed a refund.



What happens if the organiser cancels my package holiday?

If the travel organiser cancels the package holiday or changes a term of the contract, including the price or type of accommodation, they must give you the option of either:

A replacement holiday of the same or better quality

A lower grade holiday, with a refund of the difference in price

A full refund within 14 days

The travel organiser has the right to cancel the package due to factors out of their control. Examples include an act of God, or where they didn’t get the number of people they needed for the package holiday.



What happens if my flight is cancelled?

If a flight is cancelled, you are entitled to:

A refund with 7 days

Re-routing as soon as possible

Re-routing at a later date that is suitable for you

You may also be entitled to compensation. If your flight is cancelled and it is part of a package holiday, you have additional rights regarding the rest of your holiday. You should contact your travel organiser to talk through your options for rearranging your flights. If this is not possible and your holiday has to be cancelled, you are entitled to a replacement holiday or a full refund.



Read more about holiday cancellations on https://bit.ly/3wKArsj, or call us on 0818 07 4000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

Know Your Rights has been compiled by Thurles Citizens Information Centre, 2nd Floor, Mall House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, which provides a free and confidential service to the public. Open: Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm. Tel: 0818 07 6510

Information is also available online at www.citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service, 0818 07 4000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).