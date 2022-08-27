Search

27 Aug 2022

Spectacular event to mark 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala

Hotel Minella Concert Sunday August 28

Spectacular event to mark 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala

A concert will be held at Hotel Minella on Sunday August 28 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Clonmel’s youth marching and concert band, Banna Chluain Meala, is planning a big 50th anniversary celebration at Hotel Minella on Sunday afternoon, August 28.
In a free event, there will be performances by three groups.
From Cork, the always-entertaining Defence Forces Band of 1 Brigade will give the first recital of the afternoon at 2:30pm. The band contains a number of former Banna members including conductor, Captain Fergal Carroll.
That will be followed by Banna Chluain Meala and its renowned Colour Guard giving a musical and visual display, conducted by Peter Taylor.

Hospice Support Group seeking support for annual golf classic fundraiser in Clonmel


Banna won the Best Youth Band category at this year’s Limerick International Band Festival. Despite the restrictions of the pandemic years, the group has bounced back quickly, thanks to a careful and dedicated approach by the band committee.
The Clonmel Concert Band is made up largely of former Banna members and will also play at Minella.
Founded in 2011 and conducted by Danny Carroll, the ensemble cemented its place as one of the premier concert bands in the country by winning the top prize at this year’s South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty, last month.
The afternoon will also see the launch of a special 50th anniversary illustrated publication on the history of Banna Chluain Meala, from the very first group of young players in the early 1970s through to today.
It will be a great occasion for past members, current players and their families to celebrate and reminisce, as well as those who would like to enjoy an afternoon filled with music.
If the weather permits, this will be an outdoor event. If not, the bands will play in the ballroom of Hotel Minella from 2:30pm. Admission is free, and everyone will be most welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media