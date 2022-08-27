Search

28 Aug 2022

In memory of Richard (Dick) Wood of 27 Main Street, Cashel

A new book, 27 Main Street, is a tribute to all those people who unselfishly gave of their time and talents for all sections of the community in Cashel

In memory of Richard (Dick) Wood of 27 Main Street, Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

27 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Richard (Dick) Wood was born at 27 Main Street, Cashel on August 21, 1922, just one hundred years ago.


A new book, 27 Main Street, (pictured above) is a tribute to all those people who unselfishly gave of their time and talents over the past century in an effort to make life better for all sections of the community here in Cashel.


Richard died in August 2006. He was first elected to Cashel UDC in 1955 and served on the council for 44 years until his retirement in 1999. He was Chairman on four occasions.


He gave over 50 years as a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, was actively involved for decades with Muintir na Tire, was a member of the Credit Union Committee from its infancy, was Chairman of Cashel Town FC and involved in the development of their playing pitch on Crottys Lane and was a member of the local branch of the Council for the Blind.


He supported many local worthy causes and fought vigorously for the retention of Hospital Services in Cashel.


Richard prided himself in serving over 50 years in the postal services.

