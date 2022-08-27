Tipperary community raise more than €500 for Zimbabwe mission
Wish to thank you for your generosity at our recent church gate collection. €543.50 was collected, which will go directly to Fr Tim Peacock's Mission in Hwange, Zimbabwe.
From Upperchurch Drombane notes in the Tipperary Star
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.