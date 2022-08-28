Crime latest: Tipperary bicycle owners are urged to be vigilant following theft
Bicycle owners in Tipperary are being urged to be vigilant following the theft of a bike in north Tipperary.
The bicycle was reported stolen at Pearse Street, Nenagh, during the course of Wednesday, August 17.
CCTV footage is being used to try and identify the suspect.
Local gardaí are urging owners to ensure that their bicycle is securely locked when left unattended.
