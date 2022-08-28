Know Your Rights: Enrolling your child in a primary school

How do I get a primary school place for my child?

You can enrol your child in primary school if they are at least 4 years of age at the start of the school year in September. Usually schools start accepting applications several months in advance.



You can search for primary schools in your area using the Department of Education’s Find a School online tool. Most schools have a website with information about their ethos, curriculum and activities.



All primary schools must publish an admissions notice and an admissions policy.



The admissions notice tells you:

When the school will start accepting applications for the year (when to apply)

When you will get the decision on your application

When you must accept a place

The admissions policy describes the rules the school will follow for selecting students and how they make their decisions. It also states what happens if the school is over-subscribed.

Schools cannot discriminate if your child has a disability, is of a different race or a member of the Traveller community. They cannot discriminate because of a child’s family status, sexual orientation or religion. However, some schools can prioritise a student of a minority religion.



How do I apply?

You should apply directly to the school of your choice.



If the school has an application form, you should apply using this form.



Keep a copy of your completed application and any documents you submitted with it.



If you are offered a school place, the school will give you a date by which you must accept or refuse the offer.

If the school does not have enough places, it will give you priority according to its admissions policy.



If the school does not have enough places, it will give you priority according to its admissions policy.

