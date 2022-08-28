Nenagh library hosts summer exhibition of artists from around the globe

One of the paintings that are on show at Nenagh library
Nenagh Library is delighted to present A Brush with Nature, an exhibition of paintings by Inis Artists, a society of 15 visual artists based in Clare.
The group comprises both Irish artists and residents in Ireland from other countries, including Sweden, South Africa, the UK and the Czech Republic.
They have exhibited together for many years in Clare and the country, showcasing works in different subjects and using a variety of media including watercolours, pastels, oil, acrylic and both coloured and graphite pencils.
Members of the group have an interest in subjects as diverse as nature, the environment and other topical themes.
The society continues to experiment with various media with members having developed a great interest in abstract concepts and the use of free flowing colour.
Nenagh library very fortunate to have them for August; contact details on each of the artists are available to the public.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.