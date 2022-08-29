Last eight in Tipperary senior football championship now known

Action from the weekend's County SFC game between Upperchurch/Drombane and Killenaule. The Mid men won to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Pic: Michael Boland
Senior Football Quarter-Final Teams:
Group winners: Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens
Group Runners Up: Upperchurch Drombane, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers
Intermediate Football-Quarter Final Teams:
Group Winners: Galtee Rovers, Mullinahone, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale
Group Runners Up: Golden Kilfeacle, Ballina, Fethard, Loughmore Castleiney
Tom Cusack Cup Quarter Final Teams:
3rd Place Finishers: Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers, Moycarkey Borris, Ballyporeen
4th Place Finishers: Cahir, Drom and Inch, Aherlow, Eire Og Annacarty
