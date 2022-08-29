Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 29

Margaret Carroll (née Mounsey)

Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Margaret Carroll (nee Mounsey), Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Elysium House, Cloughjordan, August 26th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her parents Bob and Sarah Mounsey, beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Ivan, Sarah, Olivia, Michael and Jane. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Barry Wallace, Ivan's partner Charlene Duane, Sarah's partner Michael Quigley, Michael's girlfriend Niamh Harrington, her much loved grandchildren Robert, Isabel, Iarlaith and George, her brothers Robert, Seamus, Liam and John, mother-in-law Sarah Carroll, uncle Roger Mounsey, aunts Sr. Sally Mounsey and Susan Kelly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Barron's Church, Kilbarron, for Funeral Mass, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre

https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Phyllis Wilson (née Armitage)

Cloughkeating, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sam. Predeceased by her brother Fred and sister Eithel, her beloved husband Colin Dickson (England). Much loved by her sister Florrie, brother Des, sister in law Eileen, brother in law Albert. Sadly missed by her step children, John, Mark, Peter, Shirley, Jenny, Cheryll, Caroline, grandchildren and their families, nieces and nephews, Alan, Kenneth, Trevor, Donald, Victor, Hollie, Glenn, Andrew, Dimpna, Adel, Lisa and Neil, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

Funeral arriving to St Kieran’s Church, Cloughjordan, on Monday afternoon for service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery Borrisokane.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice

Mary Teresa O'Meara

Mullaney Gardens, Cahir, Tipperary

Mary Teresa (formerly of Newtownadam Cahir) passed peacefully in her 103rd year in the tender loving care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir. Predeceased by her sister Margaret, brothers Jim, Tom and Ned, she will be sadly missed by her nephew Pat, his wife Helen, nephew PJ, his wife Carmel, niece Rosemary, her husband Andy, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Arriving to St. Mary's Church Cahir on Monday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moylan

Castle Rheban, Athy, Kildare / Lorrha, Tipperary

Formerly of Abbeyville, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the loving care of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Predeceased by his brother Willie and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead (née O'Neill), sons Jerry, Michael and James, daughter Deborah, brother Jerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Monday evening (August 29th) from 5.30pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 11.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Miriam Ryan (née Roche)

Blackrock, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Miriam Ryan (née Roche) (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary) August 27, 2022. Peacefully, at her daughters home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Michael, Maggie and Helen. Sadly missed by her son, daughters, cherished grandchildren Ciara, Megan, Cillian, Timothy, Ella and Katherine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Marian, Margaret, Hyacinth, Marian and Terry, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace.

Reposing Monday 29th August from 2.30pm to 4.30pm in Carnegie Funeral Home, Monkstown A94XK28. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 30th at 10.00 am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock. Cremation will take place later in the afternoon at 3.45pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. D.6W. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-guardian-angels and the cremation using this link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers to the Wicklow Hospice https://olh.ie/ or the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ .