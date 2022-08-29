Registration evening for music classes for the Cashel branch of Comhaltas

Learn how to play music with the Cashel branch of Comhaltas
Cashel branch of Comhaltas will hold their registration night for their new term of music classes in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel on Friday 2nd September from 7pm.Branch membership will also be collected on the night.
Music classes are provided for all ages and abilities and new members are most welcome.
Instruments include Fiddle, Tin Whistle, Flute, Banjo, Button Accordion, Concertina and Piano accompaniment.
The branch also provide a musical instrument bank where students can rent or purchase instruments.
On Friday evening following registration there will be the 1st Friday monthly music session from 7:30pm in the Teach Ceoil in Brú Ború. All are welcome and admission is free.
