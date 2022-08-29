Tipperary people going to Electric Picnic! The weather forecast is in and it's not good...

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The good news is that it will be mainly dry up to and including Thursday with just the odd shower and some good sunny spells, temperatures up to 23C, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "After Thursday it becomes more unsettled with low pressure moving towards us. Latest rainfall totals up to Sunday night from two main weather models shown here on first two images (see below).
"The red dot is Stradbally for those attending Electric Picnic (not me) and as you can see it varies from damp to washout. Still uncertain so your app forecasts will keep changing and it will be another good few days before we really have a good idea."
