APPEAL: Gardaí are trying to trace the owner of this missing dog

The dog was found in Knocklofty
Gardaí in Cahir are trying to trace the owner of this lovely dog who was found in Knocklofty around 2 a.m this morning.
Please contact Cahir Gardai on 052-7445630 if you can assist.
