Best wishes to students from this Tipperary community on their return to school

Best wishes to pupils from this Tipperary community on their return to school
To the staff and pupils of Scoil Iosagain on their return to school next Tuesday, August 30, and to all students returning to Second and Third Level.
From the Upperchurch Drombane notes in the Tipperary Star
