Dualla Show's record-breaking attendance as organisers apologise for traffic issues

The Dualla Show organisers have said "sincere thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed Dualla Show" on Sunday.
"It was the single largest turnout in the history of the event with visitors from all corners of the country.
"However, we would like to apologise unreservedly to everyone severely delayed, many by up to two hours, attempting to enter the show on certain routes. While we anticipated large volumes of people and had traffic management in place, we were overwhelmed by the volume of cars arriving.
"We’re extremely sorry to everyone who were impacted by these delays – especially those with young families – and will do everything we can to ensure this does not happen again in any future event."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.