Cappawhite through to the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Tipperary junior B football  final

By Michael McCarthy at Lattin

Cappawhite 2-15(

Galtee Rovers 0-8

Cappawhite booked their place in a Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Final for the first time since 2004 with a comprehensive second half display to knock out Galtee Rovers.

In a sun kissed Lattin Cappawhite started the brighter and led three points to one after ten minutes. Michael Buckley opened the scoring for Cappawhite before Colin Morrissey responded for Galtee Rovers. Gearoid Ryan had the score of the half on fifteen minutes when he slalomed through the Galtee defence and popped over a great point off his right. Galtee finished the half the stronger with Colin Morrissey and Chris Higgins causing the Cappawhite full-back line a lot of trouble with both getting some good scores from play. A foray upfront from John McGrath ended with his long-range shot dropping over the bar as Cappawhite led by two at half time seven points to five.

Cappawhite were a different team in the second half as they got to grips with the pace of the game and their fitness won through. Willie Barry got his second of the game before Michael Buckley was through and fouled for a penalty which he dispatched himself. Galtee had a brief comeback with Higgins and Morrissey again getting on the score sheet before Eoghan Ryan took the game by the scruff of the neck and scored five of Cappawhite’s next six scores. Kevin Stapleton finished off a neat move to the net to finish the game as a contest with five minutes to go. Michael Buckley and Colin Morrissey swapped points in the final minutes to round out the scoring.

Galtee had their moments especially in the first half with Chris Higgins and Colin Morrissey their best performers over the sixty minutes.

Above: John McGrath (Cappawhite), Paddy Russell & John Peters (Galtee Rovers) pictured before the game- Photo Michael McCarthy

Cappawhite were always ahead and look forward to a final with near neighbours Eire Óg. They were served well by Dara McCarthy in goals, John McGrath, Rian Doody and substitute Ross Dunne in defence. Colm O'Dwyer was the best of the midfielders on show. Michael Buckley directed matters well from centre forward while Eoghan Ryan thundered into the game in the 2nd half scoring four points from play.

Cappawhite: Dara McCarthy, Kevin Stapleton (1-0), John McGrath (0-1), Pakie Barry, Philip Gantley, Rian Doody, Mikey O'Brien, Gearoid Ryan(0-1), Colm O'Dwyer, David Buckley (0-1), Michael P Buckley (1-2), Brendan Murphy (0-1), Willie Barry (0-3), Eoghan Ryan (0-6, 2 frees), Ciarán Ryan P

Subs Tom Treacy, Ross Dunne, Ben White, Tommy Coughlan & Mikey Carmody

Galtee Rovers: Pádraig Lonergan, Callum McCarthy, Kieran Marnane, Eoghan Brennan, Andrew Halloran, Dylan O'Gorman, Robbie Byron, Patrick Marnane, Fionn Kelly, David Byron(0-1), Cian O'Dwyer, Chris Higgins(0-3, 2 frees), Colin Morrissey(0-4, 2 frees) John Peters

Subs: Sean Dowdall, Edmond Burke, Chris O'Halloran, Emmet Ryan & Robert Moloney

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)