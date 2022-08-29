Well-situated three-bedroom home on sale for €155,000 in Tipperary's largest town

LEFT: 9 Queen Street, Clonmel, E91 E642 Guide Price: €155,000 This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a centrally locate property, suitable for first time buyers and or for investment.
9 Queen Street, Clonmel, E91 E642
Guide Price: €155,000
Well located three-bedroom two storey town residence, convenient to all amenities.
The accommodation consists of hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, bathroom at ground floor; three bedrooms en-suite upstairs.
It has the benefit of PVC double glaze windows; gas fired central heating. The property has been modernised in recent years and is in splendid condition throughout.
This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a centrally locate property, suitable for first time buyers and or for investment.
Park, Knocklofty, Clonmel, E91 W652, E91 W562
Guide Price: €260,000
Great five-bed detached house in a popular rural location, providing easy access to Clonmel and Cahir, adjacent to Grange village.
This property has a tarmac drive, large detached garage, spacious gardens, and patio.
Accommodation is as follows: entrance porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and four bedrooms at ground level with bonus attic space overhead. The property has solid-fuel heating and woodgrain PVC windows throughout.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
