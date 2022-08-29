Tipperary village has 'heavy heart' as it bids farewell to parish priest for last 27 years

File photo
Kilsheelan Notes
Fr Bill Carey
It's with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Fr Bill who has given 27 years of exemplary service to our parish in every facet of his ministry, we wish him well in his retirement and thank him his dedication and selfless devotion to all.
Warmest welcome to Fr Brian Power as our parish priest and we wish him well in his appointment to our community.
