Latest: Tipperary Covid-19 booster vaccination clinic reopens from this Saturday

30 Aug 2022

30 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are returning to north Tipperary with the announcement by the HSE Mid-West that clinics are being run at Nenagh Hospital on Saturdays as the national campaign moves into its next phase.

Clinics will take place in Nenagh this Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 5pm and every following Saturday from 8.30am to 5pm.

The reopening of the vaccination centre in the hospital’s outpatients department comes as the HSE invites all people aged 50 and over to book an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose.

To book your next booster, you can:

- Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics

- Check with participating GPs and pharmacies 

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and Pharmacies.

In the Mid-West, the vaccination centres are located at Nenagh Hospital, Ennis Hospital and at Scoil Carmel, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city.

Participating GPs and pharmacists across the Mid-West are also making the next booster vaccine doses available to eligible groups in line with the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

As the numbers eligible for their next vaccine dose have now increased significantly, eligible members of the public are encouraged to book in advance on the HSE website.

The HSE Mid-West expects to advertise walk-in clinics for booster doses in the coming weeks.

