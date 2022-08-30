Search

30 Aug 2022

Mid Tipperary GAA Scene: Junior A semi-final weekend sets up two cracking ties

Mid Tipp GAA Scene

Enda Treacy

30 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19A Hurling Final: Drombane provided the perfect backdrop for this eagerly anticipated Mid U19A Hurling Final between Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg and Holycross Ballycahill. Both teams are no strangers to the big day and with both teams missing players due to injury, this game was going to be in the balance throughout. Holycross Ballycahill started the strongest but Thurles came straight back into the game and led by six at the break. Holycross though reemerged a different team and clawed away at the Thurles lead. Captain David Fogarty’s goal was a crucial moment in the game as his side ran out 2-23 to 3-15 winners. 

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19 Football Championship: One game last week in the U19B Championship with Moyne Templetuohy earning a one point win away to Loughmore. This week sees the beginning of the A Championship and round two of the B. In the ‘A’ Holycross travel to Thurles to play the hosts in the Outside Field at 6.45pm while Upperchurch Drombane travel to Clonmore to play the hosts again with a 6.45pm throw in. Also on Wednesday in the ‘B’ Boherlahan Dualla play Moyne Templetuohy in Templetuohy at 6.45pm while Drom Inch host Moycarkey Borris again at 6.45pm.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Semi Finals: It’s Semi Final weekend in the A Championship. On Friday evening Holycross Ballycahill took on Thurles Sarsfields in the Ragg with a 6,30pm throw in. Then on Sunday at 4pm in Boherlahan, Moycarkey Borris take on Upperchurch Drombane. A reminder that these are all ticket games and they can be purchased on the Tipperary website. 

Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals: Last weekend saw the quarter finals of the Junior B Hurling Championship take place. At time of going to print, Drom Inch enjoyed a 3-18 to 1-10 win over Moycarkey while Moyne Templetuohy were 2-15 to 1-06 winners over Thurles Gaels. Gortnahoe Glengoole and Knock took place on Monday evening as well as JK Brackens and Thurles Sarsfields. Full results can be found online. The Mid Semi Finals will take place this coming weekend. Drom Inch will play the winners of Gortnahoe Glengoole and Knock with Moyne Templetuohy playing the winners of JK Brackens and Thurles Sarsfields. Full fixtures will be decided by the CCC. 

Mailing List: If any person would like to be added to our mailing list for our weekly GAA Scene please email pro.mid.tipperary@gaa.ie with the word ‘mailing list’ in the subject line.  

Social Media: A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can now find Mid Tipperary GAA on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook.  

