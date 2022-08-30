EXPECT DELAYS: Diversions to take place in this busy area of Tipperary tomorrow

Temporary Traffic Management to take place on the L-3272-3 Red City, Fethard, Co.Tipperary on the 31st of August 2022 from 08.30hrs to 17.00hrs, to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Local access will be facilitated and diversions will be in place as the works progress. Expect Delays.
