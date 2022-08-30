Search

30 Aug 2022

Girls rugby to recommence in Clonmel in July. Introductory night planned

Girls rugby to recommence in Clonmel in July. Introductory night planned

File photo: Girls under-age rugby will commence at the club on Monday, September 26 at 7 pm. This introduction to rugby will cater for the age-groups from 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds.

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Some years ago, the womens team at Clonmel Rugby Club was quite a force, proven by their winning of the All-Ireland Cup in 2008. womens’ rugby was a prized asset in the club then and the women involved brought a really different dynamic to the organisation.
As often happens in clubs, people move on, players retire and those actors who drove Womens rugby in Clonmel departed the stage. This resulted in a loss to the club. The club understands the importance of having Womens rugby as part of its core sport and it is now determined to create a new environment wherein womens’ rugby will again become a central activity.
There are some girls playing rugby at present but the club wants to increase the numbers significantly so that we can move towards forming teams.

Girls under-age rugby will commence at the club on Monday, September 26 at 7 pm. This introduction to rugby will cater for the age-groups from 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds. Mini’s Rugby will continue to cater for those girls of 12 years old and younger. Remember – this will be about having fun and throwing a rugby ball around – there will be no contact initially.
All those attending will be supervised by qualified coaches, all of whom are Garda-vetted. This will be a safe, welcoming environment where those participating can have fun and get their first taste of the game of rugby.

Eleven nominations for Fethard's August Sports Achievement Award


The first few weeks will consist of an introduction to the basics of rugby. All of the girls who attend will be starting something new together so all concerned are starting from the same point. There is no experience required here – all who attend will be beginners who can learn a new game together.
There is no need for any particular gear initially – a tee-shirt and shorts and boots will suffice for now. The coaches will give advice on training gear over the initial weeks – it is advisable to get into the habit of wearing a gum-shield from the outset. This is an opportunity for young girls to acquire a new skill, meet new friends and become part of a fun outing on a weekly basis. We will be happy to meet with parents and to explain how the process will work over the initial weeks. This will be a new beginning for all of us so we look forward to meeting you at Ardgeeha on Monday September 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media