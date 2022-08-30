Girls rugby to recommence in Clonmel in July. Introductory night planned

Some years ago, the womens team at Clonmel Rugby Club was quite a force, proven by their winning of the All-Ireland Cup in 2008. womens’ rugby was a prized asset in the club then and the women involved brought a really different dynamic to the organisation.

As often happens in clubs, people move on, players retire and those actors who drove Womens rugby in Clonmel departed the stage. This resulted in a loss to the club. The club understands the importance of having Womens rugby as part of its core sport and it is now determined to create a new environment wherein womens’ rugby will again become a central activity.

There are some girls playing rugby at present but the club wants to increase the numbers significantly so that we can move towards forming teams.

Girls under-age rugby will commence at the club on Monday, September 26 at 7 pm. This introduction to rugby will cater for the age-groups from 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds. Mini’s Rugby will continue to cater for those girls of 12 years old and younger. Remember – this will be about having fun and throwing a rugby ball around – there will be no contact initially.

All those attending will be supervised by qualified coaches, all of whom are Garda-vetted. This will be a safe, welcoming environment where those participating can have fun and get their first taste of the game of rugby.



The first few weeks will consist of an introduction to the basics of rugby. All of the girls who attend will be starting something new together so all concerned are starting from the same point. There is no experience required here – all who attend will be beginners who can learn a new game together.

There is no need for any particular gear initially – a tee-shirt and shorts and boots will suffice for now. The coaches will give advice on training gear over the initial weeks – it is advisable to get into the habit of wearing a gum-shield from the outset. This is an opportunity for young girls to acquire a new skill, meet new friends and become part of a fun outing on a weekly basis. We will be happy to meet with parents and to explain how the process will work over the initial weeks. This will be a new beginning for all of us so we look forward to meeting you at Ardgeeha on Monday September 26.