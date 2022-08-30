Search

30 Aug 2022

Weekend GAA results: Football down to last eight after weekend of action

30 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship

Ardfinnan 1-22 Moycarkey/Borris 1-12

Loughmore/Castleiney 3-15 Aherlow 2-9

Kilsheelan/Kilcash 1-12 Rockwell Rovers 0-14

Clonmel Commercials 2-22 Cahir 0-12

Upperchurch/Drombane 1-12 Killenaule 0-9

Arravale Rovers 3-13 Ballyporeen 2-10

FBD Insurance Intermediate Football Championship

Mullinahone 3-13 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-7

Fethard 1-15 Clonmel Óg 2-4

Clonmel Commercials 4-14 JK Brackens 1-7

Loughmore/Castleiney 3-13 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-9

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-12 Father Sheehys 1-8

Golden/Kilfeacle 0-12 Moyle Rovers 2-6

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Hurling Championship Final

Holycross/Ballycahill 2-23 Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh 3-15

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship

Moyne/Templetuohy 2-10 Loughmore/Castleiney 2-9

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Drom & Inch 3-18 Moycarkey/Borris 1-10

Moyne/Templetuohy 2-15 Thurles Gaels 1-6

Gortnhoe/Glengoole 1-17 Knock 2-8

Thurles Sarsfields 1-21 JK Brackens 0-11

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-19 Thurles Sarsfields 1-13

North Tipperary

Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Final

Roscrea 3-13 Ballina 0-13

Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Final

Borris-Ileigh 3-15 Moneygall/Clonakenny 2-11

Junior C Hurling Championship

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-13 Roscrea 0-13

Ballinahinch 3-21 Ballina 2-12

Silvermines 3-15 Kiladangan 0-15
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Lorrha 3-13 Silvermines 0-14

West Tipperary

Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Solohead 2-14 Arravale Rovers 2-7

Junior B Football Championship Semi-Finals

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 3-11 Aherlow 2-7

Cappawhite 2-15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-8

South Tipperary

Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Moyle Rovers 4-27 Ballingarry 1-10

Newcastle 2-14 Fethard 1-10

Father Sheehys 1-15 Cahir 0-11

U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

St Marys 0-17 Carrick Swans 1-14

Junior A Football Championship

Clerihan 5-14 Cahir 1-5

Grangemockler/Ballyneale 0-22 Carrick Swans 1-8

Newcastle 1-9 Killenaule 2-5

Junior B Football Championship

Moyle Rovers 4-15 Ballyporeen 1-6

Carrick Davins 0-16 Clonmel Óg 0-4

Mullinahone 2-8 Marlfield 1-5

