Tipperary councillor contacts Google Maps about anomaly for the Premier County

A Tipperary councillor has contacted Google Maps about an anomaly on the software which brings people to a "random spot" instead of to a scenic tourism location in the south of the Premier County.
Cllr Máirín McGrath on Twitter asked: "Hi @googlemaps, I’ve been trying to get in touch to suggest edits to maps in my area but no response.
"‘The Vee’ brings me to a random spot in Co Waterford rather than ‘The Vee Pass’ 40+ minutes away near Clogheen, Tipperary.
"It’s misleading, especially for tourists. Please fix!"
