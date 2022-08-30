Search

30 Aug 2022

Glowing tribute paid to Banna Chluain Meala on occasion of 50th anniversary

Glowing tribute paid to Banna Chluain Meala on occasion of 50th anniversary

A celebration concert to mark the 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala was held in Hotel Minella last Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

 Cllr Michael Murphy has congratulated Banna Chluain Meala on their 50th anniversary and paid tribute to all involved following a spectacular concert celebration held in Hotel Minella last Sunday.

" I  salute and congratulate Banna Chluain Meala on the 50th anniversary of its establishment.
Clonmel has a proud musical tradition and is renowned for producing many talented musicians and singers over the years. Its history and success in musical drama and opera has earned it a justifiable reputation both at home and abroad. Motivated by that history and tradition, the founders of Banna Chluain Meala, many of whom are still happily with us, set out in 1971 to nurture musical talent among the youth of Clonmel and surrounding areas. How proud they can be of their achievements in the intervening half century!
Establishing a youth marching band, as Banna Chluain Meala is, in 1971 demanded much organisation and considerable voluntary effort. Not alone were the brass and percussion instruments to be sourced, the necessary uniforms had to be made as well as the development of a musical repertoire appropriate to the membership. It is easy to forget the nature and extent of the commitment, planning and energy required to realise the inspiration of those people who, in 1971, had a vision for the betterment of the town and for the development of the musical talents of its youth.
Banna Chluain Meala has been a great asset to the town of Clonmel and its hinterland. It can look back on the last 50 years with satisfaction. In addition to many public recitals, it has led the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and the seasonal Santa Claus parade and “switch-on” of the town’s Christmas lights, for many years. Performances in the town’s churches at Christmas and Easter services have been attended by many thousands over the years.

Tipp woman carving out a life in music

Muireann combines her passions for music and woodcraft

I can also recall many highlights of Banna’a achievements, not least its successes in the All Ireland Marching Band Competitions and its visits in recent years to Clonmel’s twin towns – Peoria, Illinois, USA, in 2009 and 2015, and Costa Masagna, Lombardy, Italy, in 2013 and 2017.
As well as being an excellent ambassador for Clonmel, Banna Chluain Meala promotes and develops the calibre of its members as a marching band. It provides musical education and development opportunities to all its members in addition to presenting a range of performance opportunities locally, nationally and internationally.
Many parents have spoken to me of the positive influence which membership of Banna Chluain Meala has had on their children. They share my gratitude to those members of the Committee of Banna Chluain Meala, past and present, for their contribution to the social welfare of the town for the last 50 years.
I am delighted to be associated with the commemorative booklet to honour the golden jubilee of Banna’s foundation.
I again congratulate all involved on what has gone past and wish Banna Chluain Meala every and continued success in its future endeavours," said Cllr Murphy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media