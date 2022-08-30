Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins U13 Hurlers achieved a fantastic win last Tuesday evening in their South quarter-final. They now await fixture details for the semi-final.
The club's U15 hurlers play Holycross-Ballycahill in the county semi-final in Killenaule on Sunday, September 4 at 6pm. The club wishes the team the best of luck.
The Junior B footballers played Clonmel Óg in their first game of the year in Davin Park last Saturday. The Davins team came away from the match with a comprehensive victory.
Meanwhile, the Intermediate hurlers play Golden/Kilfeacle in their last group game of the county championship in Monroe on Sunday, September 4 at 12pm.
Numbers drawn in the club's juvenile lotto draw last week were: 14,19,24,26.
The jackpot wasn't won but two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. They were: Ashley Norris, Tom and Ann Murphy.
