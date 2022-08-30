Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing thief who stole briefcase from car in county Tipperary village

File photo
Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the thief who stole a briefcase and dashcam from a car in Dundrum village last week.
The theft occurred between 4pm and 5pm last Thursday, August 25.
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation is urged to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 80670.
