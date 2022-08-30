Tipperary TD says constituency offices are being ‘flooded with calls’ from worried parents

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath hit out at the Government today over school bus seats.

Mr McGrath said his constituency office is flooded with calls and the situation is' mayhem.'

“The school transport chaos is resulting in our constituency offices being flooded with calls from parents whose children have been refused seats on school buses.

"As schools reopen, thousands of children across the country are in limbo - awaiting news of a bus seat confirmation or receiving a rejection of their seat application,” said Mr McGrath.

Mr McGrath said that 15,000 children do not have seats.

He said the Government's waiving of fees is 'meaningless' without access to a school bus.

“Instead of supporting these families during the current cost-of-living crisis, the government’s illogical policy increases costs for many; some families have reported to our offices that they may be left with the cost of arranging and paying for private transportation.

"Some cost estimates suggest families forced to pay up to €3,000 per child for the year or have parents drive their child to school. For the majority, such additional costs, even the driving option, are completely prohibitive,” said Mr McGrath.

Mr McGrath blamed the Minister for Education Norma Foley and called on her to act.

“Ultimately, the responsibility for this mess rests with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley. Thus, we are now calling on Minister Foley to personally intervene and establish an urgent action plan, to ensure all children who obtained concessionary tickets in previous years are offered school transport for this year.

"The system necessitates change so that if a child gets a bus seat one year, they retain it.

“The Minister and the Chief Executive of Bus Eireann must take full accountability for their combined failure to prepare and have adequate bus capacity available at the beginning of this school year.

"Hence, we are demanding both to immediately provide the required capacity, so that children are no longer denied a seat,” concluded Mr McGrath.