Tipp's Aisling McCarthy nominated for Aussie Rules goal of the year gong

Tipperary ladies football star Aisling McCarthy has been nominated for the Australian Football League goal of the year award.
The Cahir woman has been in Australia for the last number of years and has made a big impact at the West Coast Eagles from Perth in the AFLW, and her goal against Port Adelaide in the regular season has garnered huge admiration.
See the goal in the below clip from the 1:04 mark of the video.
Bodey's brilliance, Crafty Cranston or McCarthy's magic?— AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 29, 2022
Three spectacular goals headline our first set of nominations for the @cryptocom Goal of the Year!
To vote for your favourite goal from the opening round of the season, visit https://t.co/gPeg9YMuN5 pic.twitter.com/9qCsGgDdaF
To vote for Aisling's goal from the opening round of the season, visit www.womens.afl/goaloftheyear
