New funding to support and improve libraries in Tipperary welcomed by Cllr Peggy Ryan

Fine Gael's Tipperary County Councillor Peggy RYan has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, that €21,217 in Government funding is being made available to assist libraries across Tipperary to reach out to and improve services for vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Above: Cllr Peggy Ryan

Cllr. Ryan said: “This funding is designed to support and encourage the use of libraries by children, the elderly, people with disabilities and the marginalised and disadvantaged communities. The funding will provide for a range of equipment, classes and activities in libraries across the country.

"I am delighted to see that Age Friendly meeting room chairs will be available in Roscrea and that C-Pens, which assist people who are visually impaired and people with Dyslexia, will also be available within the county. I am a great supporter of libraries, and it is welcome news that many libraries in County Tipperary will benefit from this funding.

In total, the Government has announced €700,000 nationally in funding for library supports, approved under the 2022 Dormant Accounts Action Plan. This funding compliments over €3.1m announced by Minister Humphreys recently for major expansion of My Open Library.

Councillor Ryan continued: “Fine Gael is working to build stronger, safer communities and we are determined to support and improve our libraries, which are integral to communities across Tipperary. It is important to reach out to vulnerable and marginalised groups and ensure they have access to quality library services.

“At a national level this initiative will see €400,000 allocated to events and programmes which reach out to marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities. €150,000 will be granted for the provision of digital equity and sensory equipment which will ++improve accessibility to public library services for people with a disability and those with sensory needs, autism, or older members of our community. And a further €150,000 is allocated for the provision of literacy supports in tandem with the national Right to Read Programme such as literacy, numeracy, digital skills licences.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said, “I am delighted today to announce €700,000 in funding to libraries across the country. The sort of innovative projects that are being funded under this initiative will create a more welcoming and engaging library experience for thousands of people.

“They will put our libraries at the forefront of reaching out to all members of the local community in which they serve.

“I would really encourage families to look at the projects being funding in their own county. Comic Book Clubs for Children with Dyslexia, Online in No Time Courses for older citizens, and Sign Language Storytime are just a few examples of the great supports this funding will allow our libraries across the country to host.

“While this funding is small in nature, it will have a big impact in terms of improving people’s lives. I want to pay tribute and thank all our library staff, who play such an important role in cities, towns and villages right across the country.”