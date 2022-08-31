BIG READ: Birds of a feather flock together on Thurles walls

Over the past few weeks, a major street art project has been going on in Thurles town.

The project is called Thurles Walls, and it was commissioned by Tipperary County Council and designed by artists from Street Art Ink.

Street Art Ink Site Manager MJ Jacob said although it has only been a few weeks, the murals are already having an impact.

“The amount of people that have come by and interacted with it and talked to the artist and how it's affected the community.

“That's always my favourite part is the public and how they get on with the artwork, ” said Ms Jacob.

In the past week, a large falcon has been spray painted on the side of Costcutter in Liberty Square.

In the weeks before, three walls on Old Baker Street have been adorned with flowers, swallows and abstract elements.

THE FALCON HAS LANDED

The peregrine falcon in Liberty Square was painted by artist, DanLeo.

The large bird of prey is on the three-story gable on Liberty Square on the side of Costcutter.

Artist Danleo told the Tipperary Star that he loves birds of prey, and that inspired the artwork.

“I have a thing about them, and I think they are elegant, magical birds and the wall owner was fond of them, so it was a perfect marriage,” said Danleo.

Thurles District Administrator Sharon Scully said this mural is part of the broader works on Liberty Square.

“With the mural on Liberty Square, the area had recently undergone a major investment in public realm works, new footpaths, new roads, and public lighting.

“If you look at it in a way that those elements are the picture, what comes next - the planters boxes, the planting and trees, the mural, a painting scheme for the business to freshen up the outside of their properties, that is the frame, that goes around the picture,” said Ms Scully.

OLD BAKER STREET

The three completed walls on Old Baker Street were painted by James Kirwan and ADWArt.

Ms Jacob says the two artists worked collaboratively to coordinate the walls.

“James Kirwan has done the more abstract sections of the mural, and then ADW came in and put in the more floral and bird aspect, and both are interested in swallows, and there's plenty of them in Thurles, so it was nice to introduce them into the piece as well, ” said Ms Jacob.

Juliette Viode is due to start the fourth wall on Old Baker Street next week. Tipperary County Council says the murals are not the only new feature of Old Baker Street.

“With Baker Street murals, Tipperary County Council applied for and was given funding under the Outdoor Dining Scheme to revitalise Baker Street.

“Canopies have been placed on shop fronts, outdoor tables and chairs have been placed on the street, benches and planters will arrive in the coming days,” said Ms Scully.

STREET ART INK

The four artists are from arts management organisation Street Art Ink.

Founder and Director of Street Art Ink, Edel Tobin, says they work with over 50 international street artists.

She said Sharon Scully contacted the organisation last year to work on some pieces for Thurles.

It started with three walls and has turned into five.

“The idea with Thurles Walls was that Tipperary County Council would like to bring a bit of colour and vibrancy to the centre of Thurles as well as engaging the local community,” said Ms Tobin.

The focus of Street Art Ink is community-led projects. So, Ms Tobin said the community was heavily involved in the development of this project. Representatives met with the artists and gave them their ideas.

The artists then created sketches based on those ideas. On Baker Street, the local residents and business owners wanted the walls bright with flowers and nature. In Liberty Square, the wall owner contributed a local councillor contributed to the design.

They wanted birds, and the wall owner wanted something modern to symbolise the future of Thurles.

“Birds have become, completely organically, a central theme of all the artwork,” said Ms Tobin.

WATERFORD TO THURLES

Previously, Ms Tobin was the founder and artistic director of Waterford walls which she said had a huge impact on the city.

“It's a tried and tested model with street art. It's highly engaging, really connects communities, and it's very accessible for all,” said Ms Tobin.

Ms Tobin says the feedback in Thurles has been really positive.

“The local businesses were asking if they could get some artwork on their gables. That's the kind of knock-on -effect. The more these walls you see the more walls you see you can paint. It's great.”

“We are obviously very happy and delighted with all of the artwork and the reaction of the local community,”

Ms Tobin thanked Tipperary County Council.

“I want to say a special thanks to Sharon Scully and the team at Tipperary County Council for taking the leap of faith. It was a very brave move.”

Ms Scully said it was the works in Waterford that first drew the council’s attention.

“When I saw the projects that had been carried out in Waterford and Wexford, I knew it was something that the Council would love to deliver in Thurles,” said Ms Scully.

And Tipperary County Council is equally pleased with the reception.

“Tipperary County Council is delighted with how the murals have been received in the community, and we hope that the success of these first murals can be built upon, and that next year we can nominate another wall for painting, ” said Ms Scully.