Coffee morning for Clonmel and District Wheelchair Society

A vintage coffee morning will be held at Place4U in Clonmel for the Clonme. & District Wheelchair Society on Friday September 2. All are welcome.The coffee morning will take place f rom 10am to 13pm.
