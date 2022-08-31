Tributes paid after sad passing of 'great community person' in Tipperary

May she Rest in Peace
CAPPAWHITE NOTES:
Sincere sympathy to the Devery family, Parkroe on the death last week of Mary, dear wife to Kieran, mam to sons Kieran, Laurence, Padraig, sister Alice, brother PJ, daughters in law Jillian and Amy, grandchildren Dylan, Izzy, Adam and Willow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and Mary’s many many friends.
Mary was a great community person and served at various times as secretary to Cappawhite Community Council, Secretary to Bord nOg, Secretary in Cappawhite National School and was a volunteer in the Credit Union.
She was a long-time member of the Cappawhite Hillwalkers and travelled all over Europe with them.
