Hedge cutting begins in Tipperary today

Hedge cutting season begins on September 1
Thursday September 1 is the start of the annual hedge cutting season until February 28.
Landowners, farmers, and householders are reminded to ensure their roadside hedges and overhanging trees are cut and maintained so road users can travel safely.
Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993 places responsibility for the maintenance of roadside hedges on the owners/occupiers of the adjoining lands.
