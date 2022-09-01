Search

01 Sept 2022

Call for Tipperary women to get their hearts checked

September is Irish Heart Month and research from the Irish Heart Foundation states that 1/3 of all women will die of heart disease

Heart disease is the most common cause of death in Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

UPMC has today called on the women of Tipperary to make the time to book an appointment to get their heart checked in the UPMC Cardiac Disease Management Clinic in UPMC Whitfield Hospital.

September is Irish Heart Month and research from the Irish Heart Foundation states that 1/3 of all women will die of heart disease. However, 80% of heart disease is preventable and the aim of the clinic is to prevent, detect and treat cardiac issues at a much earlier stage, with the hope that more serious cardiac illnesses can be managed or eliminated because of early intervention.

“Heart disease is the most common cause of death in Ireland, and, on average, 6,000 people have heart attacks in Ireland each year,” said Gwen Daniels, general manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital in Waterford. “The good news is that we can change that if patients look after their heart health earlier.”

The clinic uses advanced technology to provide a thorough heart disease risk assessment and the findings are reviewed by a cardiac disease management nurse specialist. Following an assessment, a report outlining the findings and treatment recommendations is shared with the patient and sent to a consultant cardiologist for review. The team will work with each individual to provide the appropriate level of care.

For further information on the UPMC Cardiac Disease Management Clinic, please contact 051-337421 or visit www.upmc.ie/healthyheart. Patients can self-refer to UPMC directly or ask their general practitioner for a referral. It is important to note that this is an assessment clinic only. Should you require emergency care for chest pain or any other symptom, dial 999 or visit an accident and emergency department.

